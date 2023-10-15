Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.41. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 349,020 shares.
Reunion Gold Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$495.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current year.
About Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reunion Gold
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.