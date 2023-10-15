Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.70 ($0.25). Approximately 6,425,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,863,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.25).
Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Revolution Beauty Group
In other news, insider Robert Holt sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £675,000 ($826,193.39). Corporate insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile
Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.
