Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.40

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.40 and traded as high as C$34.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.49.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

