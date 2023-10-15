Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of RAD opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

