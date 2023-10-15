Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,054.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,594.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,671.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,054.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,784 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

