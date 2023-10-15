Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

HOOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,054.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,932 shares of company stock worth $5,437,784 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

