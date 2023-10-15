Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,858 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.23% of Roku worth $470,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Roku by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $66.07. 4,777,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

