Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $497.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.72 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

