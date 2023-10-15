Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.84. 314,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.72 and a 1 year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

