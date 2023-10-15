Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WDC opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.