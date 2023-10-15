Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Down 2.3%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Roundhill MEME ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill MEME ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 17.17% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roundhill MEME ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill MEME ETF (MEME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 25 US-listed stocks selected baesd on a high social media activity score and high short interest percentage. MEME was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by Roundhill.

