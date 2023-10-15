Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

RYAM opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.14. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 150,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

