RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on October 31st

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

