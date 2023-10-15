Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.30

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.30 and traded as high as $40.67. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 163,833 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $40.00 to $45.33 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $136,127.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

