Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $25.06. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 3,368 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

