Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $204.59. 3,678,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

