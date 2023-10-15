Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $204.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

