SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 1,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.95.

About SanBio

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer's disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

