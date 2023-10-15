Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $20.71 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,126 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,416,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,113,000 after acquiring an additional 507,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,659,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,312 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 112,414 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

