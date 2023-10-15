Satovsky Asset Management LLC Invests $6.54 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 2.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

