SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $251.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $251.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.50.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $201.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average is $228.99. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

