Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

