Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

