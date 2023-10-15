Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 25.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 662,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.