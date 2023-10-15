Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

