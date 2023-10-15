Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

