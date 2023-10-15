Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.62. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 13,414 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Security National Financial

Security National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $174.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 503,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 112,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Security National Financial by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 94,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.