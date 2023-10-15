Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.33 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,497,208 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The company has a market capitalization of £226.72 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.66.

In other news, insider Martin Ive purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £802,500 ($982,252.14). 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

