Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.90

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.90 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.55). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.54), with a volume of 57,314 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £741.43 million, a PE ratio of 4,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Seplat Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

