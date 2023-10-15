Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 13.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.52.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

