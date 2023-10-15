Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Drops By 12.1%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 5,224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATGFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.3 %

ATGFF stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

