Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Declines By 18.4%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Amada has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $10.71.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

