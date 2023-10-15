Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Rises By 15.8%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

