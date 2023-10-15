Short Interest in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Increases By 18.9%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 240,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 20,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,278. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

