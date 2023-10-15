Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expands By 19.4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 994,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 241,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $181,524. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

