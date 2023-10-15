Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Declines By 14.2%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 701,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLTH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cue Health has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

