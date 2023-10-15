Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 14.0%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on CWXZF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.