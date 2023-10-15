Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 14.0%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CWXZF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

