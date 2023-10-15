Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Increases By 20.0%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ARVR opened at $29.31 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

