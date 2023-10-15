Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Declines By 40.5%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Freightos Price Performance
NASDAQ CRGO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $31.15.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Freightos will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freightos
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freightos in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.
Freightos Company Profile
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freightos
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.