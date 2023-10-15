Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rises By 20.2%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.016 per share. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

