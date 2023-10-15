Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Expands By 50.0%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.9 %

Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

About Heart Test Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heart Test Laboratories by 118.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,844 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

