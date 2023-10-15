Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Expands By 50.0%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.9 %
Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heart Test Laboratories
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.