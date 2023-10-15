Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Grows By 50.2%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
