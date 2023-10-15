Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Increases By 19.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BEKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.90. KE has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

