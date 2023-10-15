Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Declines By 14.5%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $10.72 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

