Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Drops By 41.0%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 278,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of MDNA opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.23. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 496,829 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

