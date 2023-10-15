Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Decreases By 25.2%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PXS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,395. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
