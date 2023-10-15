Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Drops By 14.4%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sawai Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. Sawai Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

