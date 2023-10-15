Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Grows By 25.9%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

STECF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Scatec ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

