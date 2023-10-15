Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Grows By 32.4%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,920 ($23.50) to GBX 1,980 ($24.24) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMGZY

Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Smiths Group stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.