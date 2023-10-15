Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Increases By 26.7%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

