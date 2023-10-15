Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Increases By 26.7%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.
